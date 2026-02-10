Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Nifty, Sensex open positive amid supportive global cues and FPI inflows, PSU banks, pharma stocks lead

According to the data, fund flows in the cash market on Tuesday at NSE showed FII inflows of Rs 2,254.6 crore, while DII inflows stood at Rs 4.2 crore.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 04:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 February 2026, 04:46 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsMarketsNSE NiftyBSE Sensex

Follow us on :

Follow Us