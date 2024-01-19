Nifty to touch 24K levels by end-2024: Emkay Global

Bengaluru: Continuing an eight-year streak of positive gains, the benchmark index Nifty is expected to deliver an 11% return to touch 24,000 levels by the end of calendar year 2024, financial services firm Emkay Global said during a webinar on Thursday.
According to the Mumbai-headquartered company, the financial year 2024-25 is slated to be a record year for equity inflows, which are expected to breach the high of $36.7 billion clocked in 2021.
“The larger market-cap base has improved India's absorptive capabilities,” the company's analysts reasoned, adding that amid China's inability to attract foreign inflows, India is set to garner a larger share of emerging market flows triggered by the US Federal Reserve’s possible interest rate-cuts.
While Nishit Master of Axis Securities seconded Emkay’s projections, Sugandha Sachdeva, founder of WealthWave Insights, disagreed. Sachdeva foresees Nifty hovering around 22,200 levels by the end of the calendar year.
“The outlook for Indian equities presents a landscape characterised by a significant degree of uncertainty, primarily influenced by significant events unfolding this year- the general elections, geopolitical risks and the direction of interest rate cuts expected across the globe. Excesses, especially in terms of valuations, are likely to be corrected,” she underscored.
However, all parties agreed that 2024 will see increased volatility in Indian financial markets owing to these key events lined up for the year.
Emkay Global is also bullish on outperformance by small and mid-cap companies, with notable earnings growth and momentum in return ratios. While the year is likely to see a weak start and end, the April- September period will report stronger performance. A recovery in mass consumption is also anticipated in 2024.
“Manufacturing and infrastructure are expected to gain prominence as prime themes in the year 2024,” Seshadri Sen, who heads research at Emkay Global Financial Services, said. The company is underweight on IT, financials and staples.