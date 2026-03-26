<p>India's equity, currency and debt markets will be closed on Thursday, March 26, on the account of Ram Navami. Trading will resume on Friday, March 27.</p><p>The Nifty gained 1.72 per cent to 23,306.45 while the Sensex rose 1.63 per cent to 75,273.45 on Wednesday, notching second session of gains as prospects of a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/middle-east">Middle East</a> ceasefire pulled oil prices lower and eased growth concerns in the world's third-biggest crude importer.</p>.'Trump ready to unleash hell if Tehran does not accept defeat': US warns Iran .<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-rupee">Indian rupee </a>dropped 0.1 per cent versus the US dollar to 93.9775 rupees, holding off pressure from dollar demand linked to maturing non-deliverable forwards and foreign portfolio outflows, as the central bank intervened to support the currency.</p><p>The benchmark 10-year bond was quoted at 97.27 rupees, with the yield marginally up 0.69 bps at 6.875 per cent, as crude prices hovered near the $100-per-barrel mark despite falling more than 7 per cent on reports of a possible US-Iran ceasefire plan.</p>