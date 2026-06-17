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NSE submits IPO papers to SEBI, eyes to garner record Rs 30,000 crore

The IPO size is estimated to be around Rs 30,000 crore based on the exchange's valuation in the unlisted market, people familiar with the matter said.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 17:10 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 17:10 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsMarketsNSEIPO

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