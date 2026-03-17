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Oil climbs over 2% as Iran war halts supply

Brent futures jumped $2.74, or ‌2.7%, to $102.95 a barrel by 0357 ​GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude gained $2.45, or 2.6%, to $95.95.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 05:49 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 05:49 IST
Business NewsDonald TrumpmarketOil pricesWest AsiaMiddle East

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