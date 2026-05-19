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Oil falls over 2% as Trump says he holds off scheduled attack on Iran

Trump said on Monday there was a "very good chance" the United States could reach an agreement with Iran to prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 04:14 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 04:14 IST
Business NewsDonald TrumpCrude OilOilMarkets

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