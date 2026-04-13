Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Oil leaps, dollar firm and stocks wobble as US-Iran peace talks collapse

US Treasuries and ​bonds around Asia traded lower, with Japan's ⁠benchmark 10-year yield hitting a 29-year high of 2.49 per cent
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 04:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 April 2026, 04:00 IST
Business NewsMarketsOil pricesWest AsiaMiddle East

Follow us on :

Follow Us