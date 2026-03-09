Menu
Oil marketing companies, paint stocks tumble amid sharp spike in oil prices

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd tanked 8.67 per cent, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd dropped 8.43 per cent and Indian Oil Corporation declined 7.29 per cent on the BSE.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 06:28 IST
Published 09 March 2026, 06:28 IST
