Oil prices dip as demand concerns outweigh Middle East supply fears

Tokyo: Oil prices eased in early trade on Wednesday as worries about global demand due to weak economic momentum in China and fading hopes for US interest rate cuts in the near term outweighed supply fears on heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Brent futures for June delivery slipped 7 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $89.16 a barrel by 0042 GMT, while US crude futures for May delivery fell 10 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $85.26 a barrel.

Oil prices have softened so far this week as economic headwinds pressured investor sentiment, curbing gains from geopolitical tensions, with eyes on how Israel might respond to Iran's attack on Israeli territory over the weekend.

"Demand concerns increased due to expectations that US interest rate cuts are likely to be delayed and weaker-than-expected economic data from China," said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, president of NS Trading, a unit of Nissan Securities.

"Since the market had been rising until last week on supply worries amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, the relatively restrained Iranian aggression has not provided the ground for buying up," he said.

He predicted WTI would trade around $83-$88 without any new developments.

The run of disappointing data showing stronger-than-expected inflation means the Federal Reserve will likely need more time than previously thought to be confident that inflation is on the path to 2 per cent, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said.