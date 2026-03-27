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Oil prices on track for steepest weekly fall in 6 months

Brent futures fell 84 ​cents, or 0.8 per cent, to $107.17 per barrel as of 0353 GMT
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 06:05 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 06:05 IST
Business NewsDonald TrumpMarketsOil pricesWest Asia

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