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Oil prices slightly changed on uncertainty over US-Iran peace deal

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $92.94 a barrel, ​down 10 cents, or ⁠0.11%, following a 3.1% loss on Thursday.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 06:47 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 06:47 IST
Business NewsUSIranMarketsOil pricespeace deal

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