Oil prices up 1% after Trump says India promised to stop buying Russian oil

Brent crude futures rose 57 cents, or 0.9%, to $62.48 a barrel at 0046 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures also added 0.9%, or 54 cents, to trade at $58.81.
