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Oil rises as investors reassess Middle East ceasefire prospects

Iran is still reviewing a US proposal to end the war, but has no intention of ​holding talks to end the ⁠Middle East conflict, Iran's foreign minister said on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 06:29 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 06:29 IST
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