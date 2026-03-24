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Oil rises as markets assess supply risk after Iran denies US talks

If the strait remains effectively shut until the end of April, Brent could still ‌reach $150 a barrel
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 07:25 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 07:25 IST
United StatesBusiness NewsMarketsOil pricesWest Asia

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