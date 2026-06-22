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Oil slips after US-Iran conclude talks in Switzerland

High-ranking US and Iranian officials wrapped up their first round of talks in Switzerland on Monday, mediators said.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 05:34 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 05:34 IST
World newsUnited StatesBusiness NewsIranSwitzerlandOilWest Asia

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