Oil slips as economic concerns eclipse geopolitical tensions

Singapore: Oil prices eased in early trade on Tuesday as anxiety over the global demand outlook for oil offset geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and supply worries following an attack on a Russian fuel export terminal over the weekend.

Brent crude futures fell 14 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $79.92 a barrel by 0125 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) were last down 10 cents, or 0.1 per cent, at $74.66 a barrel.

Both the contracts had settled about 2 per cent higher on Monday, as a Ukrainian drone strike on Novatek's Ust-Luga fuel export terminal raised supply concerns and drove up prices. Analysts say Novatek is likely to resume large-scale operations there within weeks.

While damage to loading berths at the Ust-Luga terminal only "briefly impacted exports," the move raises the prospect of the Russia-Ukraine war "moving into a new phase where parties target key energy infrastructure," analysts at ANZ Research said in a note.