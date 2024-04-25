Oil steady as US demand concerns balance Middle East conflict risks

Oil steadied on Thursday after settling lower the previous day as signs of retreating fuel demand in the US, the world's biggest oil user, contended with widening conflict risks in the Middle East.

This week's supply report from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday showed gasoline stockpiles fell less than forecast while distillate stockpiles rose against expectations of a decline, reflecting signs of slowing demand.

"It does not exactly give a healthy state of domestic demand in the US," said John Evans of oil broker PVM, who added that US economic data out later in the day would be important for sentiment. "Oil prices today will not be in the hands of the oil market," he said.

Brent crude futures fell 4 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $87.98 a barrel by 1005 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 7 cents, or 0.1 per cent, at $82.74.

US crude inventories unexpectedly fell sharply last week, the EIA report also showed, as exports jumped.

The concern about US fuel demand arises amid signs of cooling U.S. business activity in April and as stronger-than-expected inflation and employment data means the Federal Reserve is seen as more likely to delay expected interest rate cuts.