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PM Modi appeal impact: Gold import growth down substantially in May

Gold imports stood at roughly USD 12 billion in May, marking the third consecutive month of decline, a graph presented by the central bank in the FSR showed.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 14:48 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 14:48 IST
Business NewsIndiaGoldMarkets

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