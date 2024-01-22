Portfolio diversification: No such thing as a free lunch

Limited outperformance & underperformance in bull markets: Over-diversification may result in a portfolio that closely tracks the overall market or a specific index. While this can reduce the risk of significant losses, it also limits the potential for outperformance since the portfolio is unlikely to deviate significantly from the market average. In strong bull markets, some well-diversified portfolios might underperform compared to more concentrated portfolios with higher allocations to outperforming assets. This is because the benefits of diversification become less apparent when most assets are experiencing positive returns.