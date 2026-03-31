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'Prolonged drop in gold prices can erode collateral buffers'

Gold loans in India are subject to a regulatory LTV (loan-to-value) limit of 75% on the loan principal at origination.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 19:56 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 19:56 IST
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