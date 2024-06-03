Public sector units' stocks rally over 12% after exit polls predict victory for PM Modi's ruling party

Public sector units' indices jumped to fresh peaks during intra-day, in tandem with the benchmark barometers that hit new records.

In the mid-session trade, the Nifty PSU Bank Index witnessed a steep surge climbing 644.15 points or 8.72 per cent to reach an all-time high of 8,030.15, with the scrip of Bank of Baroda rising 12.53 per cent to trade at Rs 298.10.