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Rajesh Exports shares drop 5%, hit lower circuit limit post Sebi order

At the NSE, the stock edged lower by 4.99% to hit the lower circuit limit of Rs 103.92.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 06:53 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 06:53 IST
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