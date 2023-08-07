RBI policy meeting on markets’ mind for this week

Apart from the MPC policy, there are other critical data which is going to hit the markets in the coming week. From the US it is the CPI and PPI data. This data would be helpful in gauging the direction of US inflation, and therefore of the future policy choices. It is expected that inflation may be quite sticky around the 3 per cent mark, well above the policy target rate of 2 per cent. The other interesting numbers which will be released would be the UK GDP data and German and Chinese inflation numbers.