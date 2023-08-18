Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Reliance's Jio Financial Services to be listed on bourses on August 21

Mukesh Ambani had last month spun off JFS, with the market ascribing a valuation of around $20 billion.
Last Updated 18 August 2023, 11:19 IST

Follow Us

Jio Financial Services (JFS), the financial arm of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries, is set to be listed on the stock exchanges on Aug. 21, per a stock exchange circular on Friday.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance had last month spun off JFS, with the market ascribing a valuation of around $20 billion.

Ambani has said Jio Financial Services aims to provide simple, affordable and innovative digital first solutions.

In July, JFS and US-based BlackRock said they would form an equal joint venture to launch asset management services in India.

Reliance's shares reversed losses to trade 1.3 per cent higher as of 2:16 p.m. IST, while the benchmark Nifty 50 index was flat.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 18 August 2023, 11:19 IST)
Business NewsMukesh AmbaniStock exchangeReliance Jio

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT