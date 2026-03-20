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Rupee breaches 93/dollar for the first time, down 19 paise to 93.08 against US dollar in early trade

Elevated global crude oil prices put further pressure on the local unit, while a positive opening at the domestic equity markets cushioned against a sharper fall, according to forex traders.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 04:54 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 04:54 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarkets

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