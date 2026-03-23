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Rupee breaches 94-level against US dollar intraday; ends flat

The rupee went past the 93-mark against the greenback on Friday after crashing 64 paise to settle at 93.53.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 15:34 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 10:37 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsRupeeIndian RupeeForexMarketsMiddle East

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