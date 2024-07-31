Rupee closes 1 paisa higher at 83.72 against US dollar

Mumbai: The rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled for the day higher by 1 paisa at 83.72 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, as the support from positive domestic equities was negated by month-end Dollar demand from importers.

Forex traders said significant foreign fund outflows and overnight surge in crude oil prices weighed on the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened 1 paisa higher than the previous day's close.