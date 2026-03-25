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Rupee closes at record low of 94.05 against US dollar

The rupee dropped 23 paise to close at 93.76 against the US dollar on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 10:46 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 10:46 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsdollarINRUSD

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