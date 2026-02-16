<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rupee">rupee </a>settled flat at 90.66 (provisional) against the US dollar in a range-bound trade on Monday, as positive momentum in domestic equities was offset by a strong US dollar in the overseas market.</p>.<p>According to forex traders, lower crude oil prices supported the local unit, while foreign fund outflows limited its movement.</p>.<p>In the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 90.63 against the US dollar and moved between an intraday high of 90.61 and a low of 90.72 during the session.</p>.<p>The domestic unit closed the session at its previous closing level of 90.66 (provisional) against the greenback.</p>.<p>On Friday, the rupee depreciated 5 paise to settle at 90.66 against the US dollar.</p>.<p>Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said that the rupee traded largely flat as market participants remained cautious, while recovery in the secondary market after a weak opening helped stabilise the currency.</p>.<p>"The broader tone remains range-bound, with immediate resistance placed near 90.25 and support seen around 90.90. Unless there is a decisive break on either side, the rupee is likely to continue trading within this consolidation band," Trivedi said.</p>.<p>According to Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset ShareKhan, "Investors may now watch out for housing market and GDP data from the US this week. USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 90.30 to Rs 90.90." Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.09 per cent higher at 96.91.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.47 per cent lower at $67.43 per barrel in futures trade.</p>.<p>On the domestic equity market front, Sensex climbed 650.39 points or 0.79 per cent to settle at 83,277.15, while the Nifty jumped 211.65 points or 0.83 per cent to 25,682.75.</p>.<p>On Friday, foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 7,395.41 crore, according to exchange data. </p>