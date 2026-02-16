Menu
Rupee closes unchanged at 90.66 against US dollar

According to forex traders, lower crude oil prices supported the local unit, while foreign fund outflows limited its movement.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 10:43 IST
Published 16 February 2026, 10:43 IST
