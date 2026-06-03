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Rupee could fall to 98/USD by July amid energy crisis, BofA Securities exec says

The currency was ‌last trading at 95.77 on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 09:57 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 09:57 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsdollar

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