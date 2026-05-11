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Rupee crashes 139 paise to 94.90 against US dollar in early trade

On Friday, the rupee pared its losses and ended with a sharp gain of 71 paise at 93.51 against the greenback.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 04:45 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 04:45 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsdollar

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