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Rupee crashes 79 paise to close at all-time low of 95.28 against US dollar

A strengthening US dollar and steep foreign capital outflows also pressured the local unit, according to forex traders.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 15:50 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 10:48 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarkets

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