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Rupee crashes 82 paise to close at all-time low of 95.31 against US dollar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging citizens to avoid buying gold and embrace austerity measures further dented market sentiments.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 10:48 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 10:48 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarkets

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