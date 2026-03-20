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Rupee crashes 82 paise to settle at 93.71 against US dollar

Forex traders said the Indian rupee is under tremendous pressure as surging crude oil prices and a shift toward risk-aversion dented investor sentiments.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 10:47 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 10:47 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarkets

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