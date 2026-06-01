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Rupee declines 34 paise to close at 95.19 against US dollar

On Friday, the rupee appreciated 73 paise to close at 94.85 against the US dollar on suspected interventions by the RBI.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 10:54 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 10:54 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarketsUSD

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