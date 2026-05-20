Rupee depreciation likely to provide direct tailwind for profit margins of IT firms

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rupee">Rupee</a> depreciation in the last couple of months is providing a direct tailwind to IT services firms’ profit margins. </p><p>Analysts said IT services firms witnessed stable profit margins and that margins for many firms to be stable in FY27, considering the present depreciation. </p><p>The rupee has been depreciating for a couple of months now and on Wednesday it touched an all-time low of 96.90 against the US <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dollar">dollar</a>.</p><p>JM Financial in its recent report mentioned that given the ongoing competitive intensity and increasing client expectations around AI-led productivity benefits, we had expected margin pressure to continue.</p><p>“However, the recent depreciation in the INR (5.7 per cent in last three months) is likely to provide a near-term cushion to margins in our view,” it said.</p><p>Since IT firms’ earn in foreign currencies and spend a large part in India, when the rupee weakens, the dollar revenue becomes valuable.</p>.Indian IT firms face subdued fourth quarter as war, AI concerns persist; weak rupee helps earnings.<p>Also, IT stocks are seeing sharp recovery. Recently, during Infosys’ Q4 earnings, the company’s CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka said rupee benefit most of the times gets offset by cross-currency headwinds. </p><p>“Because when the US dollar appreciates, it appreciates against most currencies and that kind of offset each other. If you look at this quarter, specifically for us, there was close to 50 basis points of headwind that we got because of amortisation of one of the acquisition related intangibles."</p><p>"Last quarter we had a 30 basis points gain, so in a way these two went into two different directions for us in terms of margin impact, both became a headwind. And then 20 basis points on account of employee related costs. So, all of those were headwinds that were offset by 40 basis points from currency and 30 basis points from Maximus,” the CFO said.</p><p>The company’s operating margin for Q4 declined by 0.3 per cent to 20.9 per cent, sequentially.</p><p>For TCS, Q4 operating margin stood at 25.3 per cent, a sequential increase of 10 basis points. “During the quarter, we saw an improvement in realisations driven by continued focus on value-led delivery. Currency was also supportive during the quarter, providing a translation tailwind,” said TCS CFO Samir Seksaria.</p>