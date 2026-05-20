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Rupee depreciation likely to provide direct tailwind for profit margins of IT firms

The rupee has been depreciating for a couple of months now and on Wednesday it touched an all-time low of 96.90 against the US dollar.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 14:35 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 14:35 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeMarketsprofits

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