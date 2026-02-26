Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee dips 1 paisa to settle at 90.92 against US dollar

The rupee stayed range-bound and settled with a gain of 4 paise at 90.91 against the US dollar on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 10:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 February 2026, 10:56 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsdollar

Follow us on :

Follow Us