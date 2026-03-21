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Rupee dips to 93.73 against USD; worst single-day drop in 4 years

With over 1% depreciation, the rupee recorded its worst single-day drop in four years.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 01:51 IST
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RUPEE VS DOLLAR. PTI GRAPHICS.

RUPEE VS DOLLAR. PTI GRAPHICS.

Credit: PTI Photo

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Published 21 March 2026, 01:51 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsUSD

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