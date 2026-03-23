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Rupee dives 48 paise to close at fresh all-time low of 94.01 against US dollar

It dipped past the 94-per-dollar mark on the interbank order matching system after the local spot trading session ended at 3:30 pm IST.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 10:37 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 10:37 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsRupeeIndian RupeeForexMarketsMiddle East

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