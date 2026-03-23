<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rupee">Rupee </a>on Monday dived 48 paise to close at fresh all-time low of 94.01 (provisional) against US dollar, tracking declines across Asia as the Middle East conflict kept oil prices high and raised concerns over global growth.</p><p>It dipped past the 94-per-dollar mark on the interbank order matching system after the local spot trading session ended at 3:30 pm IST.</p><p>Rupee crashed 33 paise to fresh all-time low of 93.86 against US dollar in early trade.<br><br><em>More to follow...</em></p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>