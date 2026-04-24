Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee drops 24 paise to 94.25 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.25 and stayed at the same level in early deals, registering a loss of 24 paise from the previous closing level.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 04:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 April 2026, 04:50 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarTradeMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us