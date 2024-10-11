Home
Rupee drops past 84/USD on equity outflows, oil prices

The rupee dropped to 83.9900 to the dollar, inching past the previous lifetime low of 83.9850 hit on Sept. 12 and down from 83.9675 in the previous session.
Reuters
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 05:59 IST

Published 11 October 2024, 05:59 IST
