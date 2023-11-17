Rupee edges 4 paise lower at 83.27 against US dollar

Mumbai: The rupee declined by 4 paise to 83.27 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday as a firm greenback in the overseas markets and losses in domestic equities weighed on investor sentiment.

Fresh FII inflows and crude oil prices trading near four-month lows helped the rupee restrict losses, forex dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened flat at 83.23 against the US currency following overnight losses in crude oil prices. The local unit moved in a tight range of 83.23 to 83.28 in the day trade.

The currency finally closed lower by 4 paise at 83.27 against the dollar. It closed at 83.23 against the greenback on Thursday.

The rupee declined marginally as the dollar index remained within a range near 104.10, Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities, said.

"Broadly, the rupee has been moving within the range of 82.90-83.35, with the RBI interventions preventing it from falling below the 83.35 levels while facing resistance around 82.90-83.00," Trivedi said.