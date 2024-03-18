Rupee edges up 2 paise to 82.84 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee appreciated by 2 paise to trade at 82.84 against the US dollar in the opening session on Monday following foreign fund inflows.

An uptick in crude oil prices and listless trade in domestic stocks capped rupee gains in opening trade, forex dealers said.

The local currency moved in a narrow range of 82.83 to 82.84 against the dollar in early deals. The rupee closed at 82.86 on Friday.

The US dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading flat at 103.43.