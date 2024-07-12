Rupee trades flat at 83.53 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee traded flat at 83.53 against the US currency in early trade on Friday amid firm crude oil prices and gains in domestic stocks.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened flat at 83.53 against the US dollar. The local unit moved in a tight range of 83.50 to 83.54 in morning deals.

The rupee was trading flat at 83.53 against the US dollar at 0935 hrs.

Forex dealers said the impact of firm crude oil prices was offset by overnight losses in the US dollar index and early gains in the domestic equity markets.