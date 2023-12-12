Rupee ends 1 paisa lower at 83.38 against US dollar

"The upcoming focus is on the US CPI data in the evening, with expectations of 0.3 per cent on a month-on-month basis and a lower year-on-year figure at 3.1 per cent. Anticipating mixed reactions, the rupee seems unaffected, persisting within the broad range of 83.30-83.45," Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities, said.