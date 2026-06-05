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Rupee ends 56 paise higher at 95.18 against US dollar post RBI policy decision

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.72, then touched an intraday high of 94.89 and finally ended the session at 95.18.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 16:14 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 11:00 IST
India NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeReserve Bank of IndiaMarketsbusiness

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