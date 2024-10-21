Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee ends flat at 84.07 against US dollar

Investors remained cautious and stayed away from riskier assets due to geopolitical uncertainties, forex dealers said.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 10:55 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2024, 10:55 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsdollarStock exchange

Follow us on :

Follow Us