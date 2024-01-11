Rupee falls 1 paisa to close at 83.04 against dollar

Mumbai: The rupee settled on a flat note with a loss of just 1 paisa at 83.04 (provisional) against the dollar on Thursday on the back of strengthening American currency and sharp rise in crude oil prices.

The domestic currency broke its six-day gaining streak despite positive equity market sentiment, as foreign funds outflow dented sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.05 and traded between the peak of 82.93 and the lowest level of 83.08 against the greenback during the intra-day deals.

It finally settled at 83.04 (provisional) against the dollar, down by just 1 paisa over its previous closing level.