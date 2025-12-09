Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee falls 10 paise to 90.15 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.15 against the US dollar, down 10 paise from its previous close.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 04:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 December 2025, 04:21 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsdollar

Follow us on :

Follow Us