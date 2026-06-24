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Rupee falls 10 paise to 94.86 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee declined 13 paise to close at 94.76 against the US dollar on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 05:04 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 05:04 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarMarkets

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